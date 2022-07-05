ULA Lifts Off Atlas V Rocket Carrying USSF-12 National Security Mission

United Launch Alliance has sent to space its Atlas V rocket carrying a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force, marking the 151st time the company hosted a launch with 100 percent mission success.

The company said Saturday its Atlas V 541 configuration rocket launched from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to deliver the USSF-12 mission of the Space Systems Command to the geosynchronous orbit.

To date, the Atlas V rocket has conducted 94 launches. It will support the sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit mission of SSC for its next launch this year.

“Our strong partnership with the USSF team is essential to maintain our nation’s security advantages and achieve robust mission assurance,” said Gary Wentz, vice president of government and commercial programs at ULA.