FDIC Adopts Unison Acquisition Management Platform

Unison has helped the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deploy a cloud-based technology platform to simplify the agency’s process for acquiring goods and services.

The FDIC chose Unison’s Prism software-as-a-service platform to replace four outdated systems and operate with current enterprise applications as part of a modernization project, the company said Monday.

Prism is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s moderate baseline.

General Young, general manager of Unison’s Prism offering, said the agency can use the platform’s analytics feature to update dashboarding and reporting functions.

The Dulles, Virginia-based company offers lifecycle management software products that are designed to function in on-premise and cloud computing environments.