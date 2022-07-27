in Contract Awards, News

USmax Receives $79M USAID General Support Services Task Order

USmax, an information technology and professional services firm, has secured a five-year, $79 million task order to provide general support services to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Democracy, Development and Innovation.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based contractor said Tuesday it will perform program management, financial analysis, acquisition and other services in support of DDI’s operations.

The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.

Erin Pak, CEO of USmax, said the company will be working with other government contractors, namely Highlight Technologies and The Kenjya-Trusant Group, in supporting the USAID bureau’s missions.

DDI is responsible for providing USAID with technical assistance including expert guidance and training focused on democracy, human rights and governance; economics and market development; education; and environment, energy and infrastructure.

Written by Kacey Roberts

