20 AWS Services Get Provisional Authority to Operate Under FedRAMP

Twenty additional Amazon Web Services offerings have received provisional authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The services are now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace and on the company’s Services in Scope by Compliance Program page, according to a blog post published Monday.

The services that secured certification from FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board are:

  • Amazon Chime SDK
  • Amazon Detective
  • Amazon FinSpace
  • Amazon Forecast
  • Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)
  • Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics
  • Amazon Lex
  • Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK)
  • Amazon MQ
  • Amazon Neptune
  • Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB)
  • Amazon Timestream 
  • AWS App Mesh
  • AWS Audit Manager
  • AWS Chatbot
  • AWS Cloud9
  • AWS Firewall Manager
  • AWS Network Firewall
  • AWS Resource Access Manager (AWS RAM)
  • EC2 Image Builder

The company said 15 of these services have FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to operate in the AWS US East/West Regions, while 12 of the services are authorized in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions under FedRAMP High Authorization.

Seven of the services, including AWS Firewall Manager, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics and EC2 Image Builder, both have Moderate and High Authorizations to operate under FedRAMP in AWS US East/West and GovCloud (US) Regions.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

