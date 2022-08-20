20 AWS Services Get Provisional Authority to Operate Under FedRAMP

Twenty additional Amazon Web Services offerings have received provisional authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The services are now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace and on the company’s Services in Scope by Compliance Program page, according to a blog post published Monday.

The services that secured certification from FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board are:

Amazon Chime SDK

Amazon Detective

Amazon FinSpace

Amazon Forecast

Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics

Amazon Lex

Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK)

Amazon MQ

Amazon Neptune

Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB)

Amazon Timestream

AWS App Mesh

AWS Audit Manager

AWS Chatbot

AWS Cloud9

AWS Firewall Manager

AWS Network Firewall

AWS Resource Access Manager (AWS RAM)

EC2 Image Builder

The company said 15 of these services have FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to operate in the AWS US East/West Regions, while 12 of the services are authorized in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions under FedRAMP High Authorization.

Seven of the services, including AWS Firewall Manager, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics and EC2 Image Builder, both have Moderate and High Authorizations to operate under FedRAMP in AWS US East/West and GovCloud (US) Regions.