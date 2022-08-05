in Contract Awards, News

5 Companies Win Spots on $90M AF Special Ops Command Support Contract

Five companies have won spots on a five-year, $90 million enterprise sourcing contract with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command.

The multiple-award contract will include professional advisory and assistance services for AFSOC installations, including geographically separated units and tenants on those bases, the Defense Department said Monday.

AFSOC expects contract work to conclude by September 2027.

The awardees are:

  • Iron EagleX
  • RSI and Quantitech joint venture
  • Vector Innovative Solutions
  • Advanced Concepts Enterprises
  • SA Technical Services

The 765th Enterprise Sourcing Flight in Hurlburt Field, Florida, received 13 bids for the procurement effort and is obligating $10,000 in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

Written by Jamie Bennet

