AeroVironment to Build Army’s Future Tactical UAS Increment 1

An AeroVironment-built vertical takeoff and landing platform has been selected as the winning vehicle for increment one of the U.S. Army’s Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System.

Under an $8 million other transaction agreement, the company will build one Jump 20 system composed of six air vehicles along with ground control and data processing equipment, the Army said Thursday.

The service chose AeroVironment’s VTOL offering after a yearlong competitive assessment effort that tested the performance of non-developmental commercial systems in a brigade combat team’s surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance operations.

Army personnel determined that the Jump 20 platform could meet an immediate requirement to replace the branch’s RQ-7B Shadow fleet and

FTUAS is intended to be transportable on board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, travel as far as 100 kilometers and operate for up to six hours.

The branch noted it will consider buying and fielding up to seven additional increment one systems and that an aviation program executive office is currently evaluating industry proposals for the next increment.