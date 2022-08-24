Air Force Announces Acceptance of MH-139A Grey Wolf Test Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force has accepted four Boeing-built MH-139A Grey Wolf test aircraft for use in testing the military capabilities of the platform as the service approaches Milestone C review for the aircraft program.

The move came weeks after Boeing finalized the Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certification in order for the aircraft to reach Military Flight Release status, the Air Force said Tuesday.

MH-139A Grey Wolf is a multimission helicopter based on Leonardo’s AW139 helicopter and is designed to transport U.S. security forces and government officials and safeguard intercontinental ballistic missile bases. The aircraft will replace the service branch’s fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters to provide vertical airlift support.

Air Force Global Strike Command’s Detachment 7 and 413th Flight Test Squadron pilots carried out acceptance test of Grey Wolf prior to ownership.

The service will procure 80 MH-139A helicopters, training systems and related support equipment. The aircraft will offer support to the military branch’s four major brands, including Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Reserve Command.