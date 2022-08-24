in News, Technology

Air Force Announces Acceptance of MH-139A Grey Wolf Test Aircraft

Air Force Announces Acceptance of MH-139A Grey Wolf Test Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force has accepted four Boeing-built MH-139A Grey Wolf test aircraft for use in testing the military capabilities of the platform as the service approaches Milestone C review for the aircraft program.

The move came weeks after Boeing finalized the Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certification in order for the aircraft to reach Military Flight Release status, the Air Force said Tuesday.

MH-139A Grey Wolf is a multimission helicopter based on Leonardo’s AW139 helicopter and is designed to transport U.S. security forces and government officials and safeguard intercontinental ballistic missile bases. The aircraft will replace the service branch’s fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters to provide vertical airlift support.

Air Force Global Strike Command’s Detachment 7 and 413th Flight Test Squadron pilots carried out acceptance test of Grey Wolf prior to ownership.

The service will procure 80 MH-139A helicopters, training systems and related support equipment. The aircraft will offer support to the military branch’s four major brands, including Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Reserve Command.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air Force Global Strike CommandaircraftBoeingFederal Aviation Administrationflight testGovconMH-139A Grey Wolfsupplemental type certificateUS Air Force

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

GitLab Survey Finds Public Sector Lags Behind Industry in Software Delivery; Bob Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GitLab Survey Finds Public Sector Lags Behind Industry in Software Delivery; Bob Stevens Quoted
ColdQuanta-Supertech Merger Offers DOE R&D Center Access to Quantum Research Tools - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ColdQuanta-Supertech Merger Offers DOE R&D Center Access to Quantum Research Tools