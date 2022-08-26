in Artificial Intelligence, News

Allen Badeau Outlines Fundamental Steps of AI-Enabled Tech Modernization for Agencies

Allen Badeau, chief technology officer of Empower AI, has recommended four steps for government agencies to consider when laying the groundwork for artificial intelligence adoption as part of their information technology modernization plans.

He wrote in an opinion piece for Federal News Network published Thursday that agencies must validate, clean and standardize data sources that will drive the AI platform they want to implement.

Badeau proposed that agencies align business models with AI or machine learning objectives and identify the architecture needed for intensive computing work.

Agencies can initiate a pilot program that involves AI-powered help desk ticketing and human agent-supported processing, according to the CTO.

“An early AI practice should be able to clearly show federal workers and IT leaders how much their capacity has increased as a result of leveraging automation to complete rote tasks,” Badeau added.

