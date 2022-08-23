Applied Research Associates Wins Navy Contract for Non-Lethal Weapon R&D Work

Applied Research Associates will conduct research and development work for the U.S. Navy on non-deadly weapon technologies under a five-year, $48 million contract.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the Littleton, Colorado-headquartered company will provide workforce, equipment, materials, oversight and other requirements to perform R&D support services, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be conducted at ARA’s site through Aug. 22, 2027. Contractor efforts are expected to generate non-lethal weapon-related data, hardware, software and equipment.

ARA won the contract through the SAM.gov website after outrivaling two other offerors.

The Navy is allocating $399,597 in fiscal 2022 research and development funds at the time of award.