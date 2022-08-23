in Contract Awards, News

Applied Research Associates Wins Navy Contract for Non-Lethal Weapon R&D Work

Applied Research Associates Wins Navy Contract for Non-Lethal Weapon R&D Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Applied Research Associates will conduct research and development work for the U.S. Navy on non-deadly weapon technologies under a five-year, $48 million contract.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the Littleton, Colorado-headquartered company will provide workforce, equipment, materials, oversight and other requirements to perform R&D support services, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be conducted at ARA’s site through Aug. 22, 2027. Contractor efforts are expected to generate non-lethal weapon-related data, hardware, software and equipment.

ARA won the contract through the SAM.gov website after outrivaling two other offerors.

The Navy is allocating $399,597 in fiscal 2022 research and development funds at the time of award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Applied Research Associatescontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconnonlethal weaponresearch and developmentU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Survey: Federal IT Employees Express Concern With On-Premises Networks; Craig McCullough Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Survey: Federal IT Employees Express Concern With On-Premises Networks; Craig McCullough Quoted
Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development