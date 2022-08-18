AttackIQ Receives Army OK for Threat Emulation Platform; Stacey Meyer Quoted

The U.S. Army has granted AttackIQ a three-year, authority to operate accreditation for a threat emulation platform after the company completed a risk-based evaluation process.

AttackIQ aims to help the military branch manage its critical asset defense posture with the Security Optimization Platform under the “Assess Only” ATO designation, the company said Wednesday.

The certification gives Army personnel access to cybersecurity technology and offers a pathway for other defense or federal agencies to sign up for reciprocity through the government-run Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service system.

Stacey Meyer, vice president of federal operations at AttackIQ, said the company intends to assist the service branch in efforts to develop and implement a threat simulation program.

“The AttackIQ platform’s continuous security control validation gives our security teams real-time, data-driven visibility into whether their controls are working as intended, enabling uninterrupted verification of program health at scale and in an automated fashion,” said Lt. Col. Dakota Steedsman, who manages the Army’s cyber analytics and detection product office.

Cybersecurity analysis service provider Kairos worked with AttackIQ in the security assessment process.