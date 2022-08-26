in News, Technology

Atlas Space Operations Closes Mitsui-Led Series B Funding Round; Sean McDaniel Quoted

Atlas Space Operations has raised $26 million in a round of Series B financing led by Mitsui & Co. and will use the investment to further advance its Ground Software as a Service business model and international growth initiatives.

This investment well capitalizes the company to accelerate growth in key areas of commercial and US government markets for which our services are in high demand,” said Sean McDaniel, co-founder and CEO of Atlas.

With this new partnership, ATLAS can expand its team to provide enterprise-level Ground Software as a Service solutions for the DoD Hybrid Space Architecture while increasing our market share in the private sector with our low risk, high-end services,” McDaniel added.

Atlas’ Freedom software is a ground network management system that offers an intuitive platform to satellite communications and integrates disparate networks for government and commercial customers across a federated network.

“This investment in ATLAS expands our space business as a service provider for satellite operators. We strongly believe that ATLAS Ground Software as a Service can maximize the value of the ground stations and integrate other governmental and commercial ground station networks,” said Kazutomi Shigeeda, general manager of space business department at Mitsui.

Other investors that participated in the funding round are Beringea, Boomerang Catapult, Rise of the Rest, Northern Michigan Angels, Harmonix, Wakestream, Grand Ventures and VCapital.

