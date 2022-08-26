in News, Technology

Jeffrey Kratz: AWS, Red River Expand Partnership to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Amazon Web Services and Red River have agreed to expand the companies’ business relationship in a push to help government and enterprise clients transition information technology operations to cloud infrastructure.

Red River said Thursday it looks to expand its cloud migration and platform development experience through the new multiyear collaboration pact.

The Claremont, New Hampshire-based IT services provider employs a team of consulting and engineering professionals with more than 100 AWS certifications.

Jeffrey Kratz, general manager of worldwide public sector partners at AWS, said the company intends to help Red River support various customers that want to simplify mission-critical tasks with cloud technology.

Red River is part of the cloud provider’s Well-Architected Partner and Managed Services Provider programs.

Written by Regina Garcia

