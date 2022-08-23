Azimuth, UES Awarded Spots on Air Force Applied Research Support Contract

Azimuth and UES have won positions on a potential eight-year, $40 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide basic and applied research support and development services across several core technology areas.

The contractors will support the Air Force Research Laboratory in the areas of structural materials and applications; systems support; new and emerging technology in materials and manufacturing; and functional materials and applications under the Technical Operations VI contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work on the competitively procured contract will be carried out at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio through Aug. 26, 2030.

AFRL is the contracting activity and obligated the service’s research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal year 2022 at the time of award.

Ohio-based Azimuth is a women-owned small business that supports the Air Force research and development and acquisition communities in the field of sensors, military electronics and biotech.

UES is also an Ohio-based women-owned small business providing scientific research support and technical expertise to defense and federal civilian agencies and industry customers in various disciplines, including additive manufacturing, materials science, bio and nanoscale technologies, surface engineering and aerospace power and propulsion.