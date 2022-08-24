BAE Begins Production of Network Tactical Common Data Links for Navy

BAE Systems has begun production of a secure data link designed to enable the U.S. Navy to exchange intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data from sources across land, sea and air.

The company said Tuesday it secured a $42.6 million contract to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link systems to be installed on the service branch aircraft carriers and the new Constellation class frigates.

BAE will primarily conduct work at its facilities in Wayne, New Jersey, and Greenlawn, New York.

The NTCDL system is designed to allow warfighters to exchange, transfer and distribute voice, data, imagery and full-motion video from multiple military sources such as manned and unmanned platforms.

“Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage,” said Alan Dewar, director of integrated communications solutions at BAE.