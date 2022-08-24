in C4ISR, Contract Awards, News

BAE Begins Production of Network Tactical Common Data Links for Navy

BAE Begins Production of Network Tactical Common Data Links for Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has begun production of a secure data link designed to enable the U.S. Navy to exchange intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data from sources across land, sea and air.

The company said Tuesday it secured a $42.6 million contract to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link systems to be installed on the service branch aircraft carriers and the new Constellation class frigates.

BAE will primarily conduct work at its facilities in Wayne, New Jersey, and Greenlawn, New York.

The NTCDL system is designed to allow warfighters to exchange, transfer and distribute voice, data, imagery and full-motion video from multiple military sources such as manned and unmanned platforms.

“Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage,” said Alan Dewar, director of integrated communications solutions at BAE.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Alan DewarBAE SystemsGovconNetwork Tactical Common Data Linksecure data linkU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Executive Spotlight: Tom Afferton, President of Cyber Mission Sector at Peraton - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Tom Afferton, President of Cyber Mission Sector at Peraton
Intel, Brookfield Asset Management Unveil Co-Investment Program for Chip Factory Construction; David Zinsner Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intel, Brookfield Asset Management Unveil Co-Investment Program for Chip Factory Construction; David Zinsner Quoted