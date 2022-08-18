in Contract Awards, News

BAE, GenXComm Collaborating on Next Gen RF Oscillator Development Under DARPA Program

BAE Systems has secured a $17.5 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a compact, frequency-agile and low-noise radio frequency oscillators.

The company said Wednesday its FAST Labs unit will work with subcontractor GenXComm to create the next generation technology under DARPA’s Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise program.

“The GRYPHON program is a great example of applying new concepts, such as incorporating photonics and digital electronics, to provide leap-forward innovation,” said Chris Rappa, chief technologist at FAST Labs.

GenXComm, which specializes in advanced microphotonics for RF, helps BAE develop photonics subsystem for the initiative.

Honeywell, Nexus Photonics, Caltech and hQphotonics also work on the program’s first technical area, which focuses on the development of prototypes that can deliver outputs ranging from 1 to 40 gigahertz.

