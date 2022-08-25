BAE Secures $50M Army Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicles

BAE Systems‘ land and armaments subsidiary has received a one-year, $49.7 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide the company-built infantry fighting vehicles to the service branch.

The full amount was obligated at the time of the award using the Army’s fiscal 2022 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement funds, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

For over three decades now, BAE serves as the manufacturer and systems integrator of the Bradley fighting vehicles. Under the new contract, BAE Systems Land & Armaments will perform work through Aug. 23, 2023, in York, Pennsylvania.

The defense contractor was the lone bidder for the competitive procurement process handled by the Army Contracting Command.