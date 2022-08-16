in Contract Awards, News

BAE to Produce Armed USMC Test Vehicles Under $88M Contract

BAE Systems has received an $88 million contract to build amphibious combat vehicles equipped with a 30mm remote turret system for U.S. Marine Corps testing.

Norwegian technology company Kongsberg will supply the medium caliber turrets for multiple ACV-30 production ready test vehicles, BAE said Monday.

USMC intends to assess the PRTVs before the service branch makes a decision on whether the weapons variant should move to the full-rate production phase.

The ACV-30 belongs to a family of vehicles BAE and Iveco are jointly building under a potential $1.2 billion contract awarded in 2018.

The other variants are designed to carry personnel, support command operations and offer vehicle recovery capability.

