in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Enlists Ball Aerospace for Warfighter Cognitive Research Project

Air Force Enlists Ball Aerospace for Warfighter Cognitive Research Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ball Aerospace & Technologies has won a $33.8 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to explore methods for airmen to sustain their mental fitness.

AFRL selected the company’s white paper for the competitive Research for Enhancing Airman & Cognitive Health project and obligated $2.8 million at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Under the three-year contract, Ball Aerospace will conduct a medical study and a field test designed to help optimize the physiological and cognitive capacity of Air Force warfighters.

The REACH project falls under a hybrid broad agency announcement managed by the laboratory’s warfighter medical optimization division.

Contract work will take place at the company’s facility in Fairborn, Ohio, and has an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2025.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

air force research laboratoryairman readiness medical researchBall Aerospace & Technologiescognitive healthcontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconwarfighter medical optimization division

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Named Senior Counselor at Palantir - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Named Senior Counselor at Palantir
SpaceLink, Army Partner to Explore Alternative Space Comm Pathways; Dave Bettinger Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceLink, Army Partner to Explore Alternative Space Comm Pathways; Dave Bettinger Quoted