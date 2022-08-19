BlueHalo Expands New Mexico Footprint With Production, R&D Facility; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has officially opened its new research, development and manufacturing facility located in the Sandia Science and Technology Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a move to expand its presence in the state.

The company said the 73,000-square-foot facility will help develop products in areas such as advanced radio frequency, laser communications, counter-unmanned aerial systems and space-qualified electronics.

BlueHalo signed a lease at 1300 Eubank Boulevard SE to bring its total Albuquerque footprint to more than 200,000 square feet to accommodate workforce development and technology innovation initiatives.

The new facility is expected to open more than 70 additional job opportunities for the local workforce, bringing BlueHalo’s SS&TP campus workforce to over 400.

“We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with leaders from across New Mexico and the local Albuquerque community as we partner to transform the state into a hub of space technology,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

He added that these partnerships will allow the company to meet the demand for current products and programs and develop new national security innovations.