Boeing, Northrop Support Additive Manufacturing Forward Program

Boeing and Northrop Grumman have joined the list of companies that have pledged support for the White House-led Additive Manufacturing Forward strategy.

The two manufacturers are set to pursue initiatives in support of supply chain resilience in the AM or 3D printing industry, AM Forward organizer Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America said Wednesday.

Both companies will encourage SMM suppliers to bid on proposals for products using AM technologies. Boeing will also increase the capacity of its small and medium-sized suppliers by 30 percent and offer technical assistance to meet industry standards.

“AM Forward focuses on additive manufacturing to help us achieve [domestic production boost through more secure and more resilient supply chains],” said Sue Helper, senior adviser for industrial strategy at the Office of Management and Budget.

“We applaud Boeing and Northrop Grumman for recognizing the benefits of promoting additive manufacturing in their supply chains and for making public commitments to support broader adoption.”