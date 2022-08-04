Booz Allen, Kion Team Up to Support Federal Cloud Management Efforts

Cloud software provider Kion and Booz Allen Hamilton have agreed to partner to provide government customers with cloud governance and management capabilities.

“This partnership combines Booz Allen’s approach to technical transformation and acceleration with Kion’s best-in-class cloud enablement platform,” Dan Tucker, senior vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s cloud and data engineering solutions for citizen services, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Kion’s cloud enablement platform helps organizations streamline governance and management activities by delivering automation, compliance and financial management capabilities.

The platform will be part of Booz Allen’s managed services offering to help government agencies manage their multicloud environments in support of their missions.

Brian Price, CEO and co-founder of Kion, said the company’s self-hosted software works across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure platforms.

“We look forward to partnering with Booz Allen through their technology and managed services offering to help more government agencies who require additional experience and support. Our goal of this partnership is to further demonstrate how a well-managed and governed cloud can enable organizations to innovate faster,” Price added.