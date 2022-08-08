Bowman-Lochner Team Secures Illinois Corridor Project Support Contract

The Illinois Department of Transportation has selected Bowman Consulting Group and H.W. Lochner to help manage construction work on a corridor spanning 16 miles as part of a $1.2 billion improvement project along Interstate 80.

Bowman said Friday it expects the agency to finalize the value of the contract in the coming weeks.

The project covering Joliet city and Will County will see contractors modernize five-decade-old roadway infrastructure, redesign auxiliary lanes and restore more than 30 bridges.

GSG Consultants, Images, Peralte-Clark, Program Management & Control Services, Princeton Technical Services and Tecma Associates are the other team members of Bowman and Lochner.

The department will finance the project through the Rebuild Illinois investment program.