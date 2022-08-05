in Artificial Intelligence, News

Carahsoft to Bring CornerstoneAI Offerings to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft to Bring CornerstoneAI Offerings to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with access to CornerstoneAI’s artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms through its existing contracts and reseller partners.

CornerstoneAI offers AI audit, cybersecurity, remediation and development services to help federal and state government agencies ensure responsible use of AI, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The company’s auditing and detailed reports enable agencies to establish trust and improve data ecosystems as part of efforts to eliminate data bias in AI and machine learning.

We look forward to working with CornerstoneAI and our resellers to help agencies take ownership of their AI diversity and create an equal opportunity, inclusive society,” said Michael Adams, director of AI solutions at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft will offer Cornerstone AI’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIartificial intelligencecarahsoftCornerstoneAICybersecurityGovconmachine learningMichael Adamsnational cooperative purchasing allianceNCPAOmnia PartnersPublic SectorResponsible AISEWP V

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Sierra Space Completes Critical Design Review of Vortex Upper Stage Engine - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sierra Space Completes Critical Design Review of Vortex Upper Stage Engine
Paperless Innovations Testing With ICE for Cybersecurity Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations Testing With ICE for Cybersecurity Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted