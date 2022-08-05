Carahsoft to Bring CornerstoneAI Offerings to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with access to CornerstoneAI’s artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms through its existing contracts and reseller partners.

CornerstoneAI offers AI audit, cybersecurity, remediation and development services to help federal and state government agencies ensure responsible use of AI, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The company’s auditing and detailed reports enable agencies to establish trust and improve data ecosystems as part of efforts to eliminate data bias in AI and machine learning.

“We look forward to working with CornerstoneAI and our resellers to help agencies take ownership of their AI diversity and create an equal opportunity, inclusive society,” said Michael Adams, director of AI solutions at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft will offer Cornerstone AI’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.