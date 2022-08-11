Carahsoft to Distribute Paperless Innovations Offering to Government Customers; Mike Tocci Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and Paperless Innovations have made a distribution agreement through which the information technology company will offer the latter’s Actus purchase card platform to government customers via multiple contract vehicles with NASA and other organizations.

Paperless Innovations said its Actus P-Card Management Automations will now be available to agencies for use on transactional spending oversight to enhance actionable item-level data delivery, speed up cycle times and procurement approval flows as well as automate workforce efforts.

“Although Actus P-Card automations continue to be available through [ommercial off-the-shelf] small business sole-source justifications, many clients appreciate the convenience and transparency of awarding through best in class contracts,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations. “Adding Carahsoft as a distribution partner in concert with our [Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program] preparedness is the final piece in speeding the adoption of Cloud-First SaaS workforce automations.”

Carahsoft will use NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, National Association of State Procurement Officials, and General Services Administration acquisition vehicles to market Actus.