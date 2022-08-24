Carahsoft to Offer 1Kosmos Authentication Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology and 1Kosmos have partnered to offer the latter’s passwordless multi-factor authentication platform in support of the zero trust cybersecurity adoption strategy of the public sector.

According to a joint statement published Tuesday, Carahsoft will utilize its reseller partner network and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts to market 1Kosmos’ BlockID platform to government customers.

The BlockID cloud-based service is designed to enable local, state and federal governments to replace passwords with identity-based MFA.

The platform has the capacity to connect with current identity systems and includes passwordless authentication, biometrics and digital identity proofing.

1Kosmos is a computer and network security provider based in Somerset, New Jersey, and is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures.