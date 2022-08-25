CentralSquare Technologies, UrbanLeap Partner to Streamline Government Procurement Process

CentralSquare Technologies and UrbanLeap will work together to simplify operations for the entire procurement process to help government agencies save on time and manual work.

Under a strategic partnership, the two companies will leverage their respective expertise in public sector technology and end-to-end procurement services to make way for a single platform where agencies can develop, publish and review vendor proposals, CentralSquare said Wednesday.

“This partnership provides a data-driven digital template for any solicitation type, resulting in agencies better managing finances while boosting the quantity, quality, and diversity of inbound vendor proposals,” said Arik Bronshtein, co-founder and CEO of UrbanLeap.

David Zolet, CEO of CentralSquare and four-time Wash100 awardee, said the collaboration will help customers utilize a centralized procurement process that improves transparency, financial planning and management for communities.