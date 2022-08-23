Client Solution Architects Names Tim Spadafore & Ronald Hahn to C-Level Roles; Amy Bleken Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 23, 2022 — Client Solution Architects has appointed Tim Spadafore as chief operating officer and Ronald “Fog” Hahn as chief growth officer to help position the Pennsylvania-based technology and operational support provider for innovation and growth, GovCon Wire reported.

Spadafore is a former senior vice president at CGI’s federal arm and is now responsible for overseeing operating divisions and business information technology services at CSA. Meanwhile, Hahn is a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was recently with Amentum in an executive VP role.

“Spadafore and Hahn are exceptionally qualified leaders. Having them onboard CSA’s executive team signals our next step in growth and expansion as we continue to increase our value and offerings to customers and stakeholders,” CSA CEO Amy Bleken said.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.