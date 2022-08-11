in News, Technology

Cloudera’s Robert Carey: Hybrid IT Approach Essential for Data-Driven Government Missions

Robert Carey, president of Cloudera‘s government solutions business, said that information technology infrastructure combining on-premise and cloud computing platforms could help agencies unlock the potential of data to inform decision-making for critical missions.

“Leveraging data will propel agencies forward by allowing teams to tackle the toughest challenges across the public sector space,” Carey wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on Federal News Network.

He pointed to the “single panel of glass” strategy for IT management as key to simplifying hybrid data storage and processing operations and addressing silos and fragmentation challenges through a single enterprise platform.

Carey added he believes data could serve as a pathway toward achieving positive outcomes across government mission areas such as defense, health care and transportation.

“With a strong understanding of the most effective data practices, agencies can significantly enhance operational efficiencies.”

GovCon Wire recently aired a video interview featuring Carey’s perspective on government cloud and data milestones. Watch the full conversation on Executive Mosaic’s website.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

