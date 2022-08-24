in M&A Activity, News

ColdQuanta-Supertech Merger Offers DOE R&D Center Access to Quantum Research Tools

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory sees the combination of ColdQuanta and Supertech providing an opportunity for the two companies to help quantum scientists advance their work through new computing technology platforms.

Both companies have developed tools that could support research and development efforts at ARL’s Q-NEXT, one of the five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, the laboratory said Tuesday.

ColdQuanta, which built the Hilbert cold-atom quantum computer, serves as a Q-NEXT partner while Supertech, a University of Chicago spinoff, participates in the center’s affiliates program.

David Awschalom, director of Q-NEXT, noted the merger as “an example of how a startup can identify and fulfill a need in an emerging area of technology and then grow to complement the mission of a more established technology company.”

Supertech designed platforms to help users manage the performance of software that run on quantum computing machines and to facilitate stress tests for such computers.

Colorado-headquartered ColdQuanta closed its acquisition of the software startup in May.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

