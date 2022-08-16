in Artificial Intelligence, News

Commerce Department Seeks Comments on Boosting US Export Competitiveness in AI

Commerce Department Seeks Comments on Boosting US Export Competitiveness in AI - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration is seeking information on industry concerns regarding current international policies, regulations and other measures that may impact U.S. exports of artificial intelligence technologies.

In a request for comments posted on the Federal Register, ITA calls on stakeholders to provide input on the current status of the global AI market to inform future efforts to promote U.S. competitiveness in the emerging technology space.

ITA seeks to have a better understanding of the global AI landscape to identify opportunities for increasing U.S. export competitiveness for AI-enabled technologies.

Specifically, the agency wants to learn how international policies can impact future AI  design and development, what trade policies support small businesses that export AI products and services and how the government can protect intellectual property rights for U.S.-made technologies in overseas transactions.

Industry leaders, researchers, academia and civil society can submit comments until Oct. 17.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIartificial intelligenceCommerce DepartmentGovconInternational Trade Administrationrequest for comment

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Inmarsat's GX Network to Handle Orbit GX30 Terminal Operations; Matt Wissler Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Inmarsat’s GX Network to Handle Orbit GX30 Terminal Operations; Matt Wissler Quoted