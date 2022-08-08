in Industry News, News

Commerce, Labor Release Job Quality Toolkit for Small, Mid-Sized Businesses

The departments of Commerce and Labor have unveiled a new resource dedicated to guiding small and medium-sized businesses in hiring and retaining qualified and highly skilled workers.

The Job Quality Toolkit outlines key strategies and actions that employers can take to offer high-quality job positions to attract and retain a high-performing workforce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Friday.

The toolkit also provides employers access to case studies of several organizations that have committed to improving job quality through various employment practices.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh presented the toolkit during a roundtable discussion with business, labor and non-profit organizations leaders.

“Job quality is not just about the job; it is a combination of key drivers that are important to each worker’s overall employment experience,” Raimondo said.

She added that small businesses play a key role in the nation’s economic growth, noting that creating high-quality jobs provides “a clear competitive advantage.”

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

