Conti Federal to Build Special Tactics Facility for Air Force

Conti Federal Services has won a $49.7 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a tactical operations center at Hurlburt Field Air Force Base in Florida.

The company said Wednesday it will perform infrastructure demolition work before it constructs a complex of facilities encompassing more than 103,700 square feet.

“The opportunity to work on this important project with the Mobile District and continue to build our operational base in the Southeast US is another key step to successful implementation of our long-term strategy,” said Conti Federal CEO Peter Ceribelli.

USACE’s district in Mobile, Alabama, awarded the project and expects the new facilities to comply with Department of Defense building standards.