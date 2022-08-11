DARPA Selects 11 Teams to Develop Optical Intersatellite Communications Terminal

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has named the teams that will work on a program that aims to develop an intersatellite optical communications terminal for enabling satellite constellations to communicate in space.

Eleven teams from academia and the commercial industry received other transaction agreements to perform phase 1 research and development work for the three technical areas under the Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node program, DARPA said Wednesday.

Space-BACN’s primary focus is to develop an infrastructure capable of facilitating space-to-space communication between commercial communications constellations and military systems.

The selected teams are:

II-VI Aerospace and Defense

Amazon’s Kuiper Government Solutions subsidiary

Arizona State University

CACI

Intel Federal

Mbryonics

Mynaric

SpaceLink

SpaceX

Telesat

Viasat

Space- BACN will run for 14 months and end with a preliminary design review for the first two technical areas and a connectivity demonstration for the third technical area.

DARPA will select the teams to develop engineering design units of the reconfigurable optical terminal components during phase 2 of the Space- BACN program.