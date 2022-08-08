Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Named Senior Counselor at Palantir

David Spirk, formerly chief data officer of the Department of Defense, has joined Palantir Technologies to serve as the software company’s senior counselor.

In a LinkedIn post, Spirk said his role is focused on U.S. government and international organizations. “I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring the U.S. government has a data strategy that protects against our adversaries and leverages the best technologies to ensure our competitive edge.”

He also served as chief data officer at Special Operations Command from May 2018 to June 2020.

“[Palantir has] mission-focus on ensuring we extend this [competitive] lead and that data-driven decision making is at the forefront of our national security strategy,” noted Spirk.