Deltek Expands GovCon Database of Awarded Task Orders

Deltek has quadrupled the number of task order awards in the company’s market intelligence database platform for government contractors to more than 46 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based software provider said it updated the TO search fields and records in GovWin IQ to help customers make preparations to pursue large contract vehicles such as the General Services Administration’s planned OASIS+ multi-agency acquisition program.

According to Deltek, approximately half of fiscal 2021 federal investments used order-based procurement vehicles.

The company added its platform now includes profiles of Canadian government agencies to make it easier for vendors to explore potential business opportunities and partners in the country’s estimated $200 billion public sector market.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

