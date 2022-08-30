Dignari to Support Enterprisewide Implementation of USCIS’ ICAM Environment

Dignari, a technology services provider, has secured a two-year, $29 million task order to help the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services advance its comprehensive identity, credential and access management environment.

The Alexandria, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday the ICAM-Enterprise Services award covers a range of task areas including agile development and program management, public key infrastructure management and modernization, privilege identity and access management and enterprise physical access control system enhancement.

Dignari will help USCIS plan and coordinate the enterprise implementation of the ICAM environment in a manner that complies with industry best practices.

Gena Alexa, founder and CEO of Dignari, said USCIS has established an ICAM system over the past years in a push to advance zero trust principles within the Department of Homeland Security.