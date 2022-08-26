DOD Authorizes Flashpoint to Conduct Training Under Skillbridge Program

Flashpoint has obtained authorization from the Department of Defense to participate in a Pentagon initiative that seeks to offer skilled employment training for U.S. military members within 90 to 180 days.

Under the Skillbridge program, the company will help service members transition from military work and find placement within the company based on experience, availability and capacity to train in fields of incident response, threat intelligence, malware analysis and reverse engineering, among others, Flashpoint said Thursday.

The Skillbridge program provides service members an opportunity to gain civilian work experience during the last 180 days of their service. The program aims to help service members streamline their move into the industry workforce with real-world training and internships from industry partners.

“Many Flashpointers are service members, and they are an integral part of helping us achieve our mission of helping organizations, including governments, protect their assets and people, and to do our part in making the world a safer place,” said Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz.