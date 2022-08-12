in News, Technology

DOD, NTIA Announce 5G Prize Competition Finalists

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences and the Department of Defense have named the final contestants of the preliminary event of a multi-stage 5G Challenge prize competition.

The first-year 5G Challenge Preliminary Event focused on Radio Access Network subsystem interoperability and called for technologies to support the network’s distributed unit, centralized unit and radio unit subsystems, NTIA said Thursday.

Capgemini Engineering, Radisys and Mavenir Systems are selected to move to the finals of the 5G Challenge and develop hardware or software for the mobile network subsystems.

Each contestant has an opportunity to win $250,000 in competition prize.

The 5G Challenge will award a total of $3 million to accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components and multi-vendor platforms to drive the development of an open 5G ecosystem. 

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

