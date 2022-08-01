in Industry News, News

Bureau of Land Management Announces Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management is seeking potential industry sources capable of performing hazardous fuels reduction projects for high-risk areas for wildfires in Oregon and Washington.

BLM said Thursday it released two solicitations on the SAM.gov website for mechanical and manual treatments of hazardous fuels in four regions in Oregon and one region in eastern Washington.

Mechanical treatments will involve the use of heavy equipment for treating heavy fuel loads while manual treatments will cover the use of hand tools or small power tools to create defensible space between properties to stop the spread of wildfire.

Contract awards will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates $878 million to BLM over the next five years to plan and implement fuel management initiatives.

Interested parties have until Aug. 5 to submit proposals.

Written by Naomi Cooper

