Doug Lane: Capgemini to Help Army Expand Adoption of Cloud Computing Tech

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 9, 2022 — Capgemini Government Solutions has secured a three-year contract from the U.S. Army for the modernization, transformation and growth of its Cloud Common Shared Services environment known as cARMY to expand the adoption of cloud computing technologies, ExecutiveGov reported.

“The cARMY project allows the Army to empower teams to make better data-driven decisions. We are honored to support it in partnership with the [Enterprise Cloud Management Agency],” said Doug Lane, president and CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.