Doug Lane: Capgemini to Help Army Expand Adoption of Cloud Computing Tech

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 9, 2022 — Capgemini Government Solutions has secured a three-year contract from the U.S. Army for the modernization, transformation and growth of its Cloud Common Shared Services environment known as cARMY to expand the adoption of cloud computing technologies, ExecutiveGov reported.

“The cARMY project allows the Army to empower teams to make better data-driven decisions. We are honored to support it in partnership with the [Enterprise Cloud Management Agency],” said  Doug Lane, president and CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

