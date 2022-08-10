in Contract Awards, News

Dynetics to Help Train Army Cross-Functional Teams in AI-Based Cybersecurity

Dynetics will provide cybersecurity training support to cross-functional U.S. Army teams at Fort Sill in Oklahoma under a $29 million contract from the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium.

The Leidos subsidiary said Tuesday it will partner with the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator to train military personnel in cyber electromagnetic activity-related threat detection, monitoring and response.

Contract work will support Fort Still’s Fires Center of Excellence and its two CFTs that focus on developing long-range precision and missile defense systems.

Dynetics intends to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning methods to the effort and has 10 new full-time workers who will perform services under the contract.

The Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium reaches out to the commercial and academic sectors to help the Army build guided missile technology platforms through an other transaction agreement.

