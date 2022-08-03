ECS Taps John Roman to Generate Growth as Contracts & Procurement VP; John Heneghan Quoted

John Roman, former HII executive, has been appointed vice president of contracts and procurement at engineering and information technology company ECS.

In his new position, Roman will leverage a three-decade career in government contracting to help expand ECS’ market reach as well as oversee its contracts, subcontracts and procurement efforts, the Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday.

John Heneghan, president of ECS and a recent winner of the Wash100 Award, commented that he expects Roman’s strategic capabilities to boost the company’s services in automation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation and analytics.

From 1996 to 2011, Roman was vice president of contracts at Science Applications International Corp. and following that, the executive held the same position at LMI for over two and a half years. His expertise lies in contract negotiation, proposal strategy and development and personnel management.

In his various government contracting positions, Roman has worked closely with federal clientele including the departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. intelligence community members. He additionally brings experience collaborating on commercial contracts, as ECS provides its services to both the public and private sectors.

Pamela Rothka, chief financial officer at ECS, remarked that Roman is known for “driving cost savings, risk minimization, and year-over-year growth.”

Roman’s most recent role before coming to ECS was senior director of contracts, procurement and pricing at HII, where he administered contract activity for the company’s mission driven innovation solutions division.

He also serves on the board of advisors for the National Contract Management Association and has been elected president of the organization’s northern Virginia outfit.

In a statement, Roman said he anticipates achieving growth and securing new contract wins at ECS alongside his new, skilled fellow team members. He added that ECS always seeks the most challenging tasks and goals, an enterprise he is excited to join.

The hire of Roman follows ECS’ instatement of Heneghan as president and Sean Mullen as senior vice president of business development, both effective in January.