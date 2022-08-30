ECS to Aid NIH Operations, Processes Under New Contract; John Heneghan Quoted

The National Institutes of Health has awarded technology and engineering company ECS a spot on a potential two-year, $49 million contract for a range of financial, technical and administrative services.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract, ECS will conduct business duties, enhance processes and streamline systems in support of eight various focus areas, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

John Heneghan , president of ECS, shared that the company anticipates helping enable the NIH’s drive to improve health and wellbeing for citizens, increase potential lifespans and diminish sickness and disability.

Heneghan, who is a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said ECS’ team aims to help the NIH to make new findings by channeling broad-ranging expertise to fine-tune and strengthen several of the institute’s departments and endeavors.

The programs and areas on which ECS will concentrate through the contract are financial analysis, business solutions and acquisition lifecycle support; business process improvement and organizational assessment; communication and training; and program planning and management services.

The team will additionally carry out policy development, implementation and administration; system integration; Center of Excellence support; and human resources activities. ECS’ status as an awardee under the contract means it will be eligible to compete for individual task orders from NIH and the Department of Health and Human Services more broadly.

According to Stacey Donald , vice president of health information technology business development at ECS, the company has been collaborating with NIH for over two decades and is excited to be among the recipients of the business and professional support services contract.

“ECS is ready to grow our support with some of the industry’s best and brightest managed services experts,” Donald added.