Education Department Plans $2B Contract Vehicle for Research, Evaluation, Statistics Support

The Department of Education plans to launch a competition for a potential 10-year, $2 billion contract vehicle to provide a diversified pool of vendors to meet the additional requirements and mission critical needs of the Institute of Education Sciences.

The Procurement of Research Evaluation and Statistics Task Orders program is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with five scope categories, according to a presolicitation notice published Friday.

These five categories under the proposed PRESTO IDIQ contract are education sciences support activities; assessment development support; communications and outreach; recruitment; and IES operational support.

The first four categories are intended for large and small contractors, while the IES operational support category will be a separate pool set aside for small businesses, according to the notice.

The contract vehicle will have a base period of five years and one optional period of 60 months.

The department expects to issue a request for proposals by August or September of 2022.