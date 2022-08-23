Survey: Federal IT Employees Express Concern With On-Premises Networks; Craig McCullough Quoted

A survey by Riverbed Technology and Swish has found that 52 percent of federal information technology employees said they are worried their on-premises networks and legacy IT systems will face difficulty in delivering good user experiences as more workers transition from a remote set-up to on-site work.

Research firm Market Connections conducted a survey of IT employees from U.S. federal civilian and defense agencies and found that 47 percent of respondents said they expect hybrid work to go on for a long period of time, Riverbed and Swish said in a joint release Tuesday.

The survey also found that only 30 percent of respondents said they expect a majority of government employees to work at the office on a full-time basis over the next six months.

According to the report, at least half of government IT employees surveyed said their agencies depend on phone calls from users as a key method for quantifying problems and that nearly 90 percent of respondents said their agencies respond to help desk tickets on a reactive manner.

“These survey findings point to the importance of utilizing proactive monitoring tools that provide complete network visibility to improve the user experience and network performance across an agency’s entire IT environment,” said Craig McCullough, senior vice president of public sector at Riverbed.

“As agencies balance their various work environments and collaboration tools, they should seek to implement an observability platform that multiple teams can use to proactively identify and contextually analyze user issues and leverage automation to solve them quickly,” McCullough added.