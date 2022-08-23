Former Parsons Exec Jack Sears Named Aquia’s 1st Chief Growth Officer

Jack Sears Jr. , former vice president of business development and capture at Parsons , has been appointed chief growth officer at Millsboro, Delaware-based cloud and cybersecurity services provider Aquia .

He will oversee BD, sales, marketing and go-to-market functions in his new position, Aquia said Monday.

Sears holds three decades of work experience at multiple companies that offer products and services to the public and private sectors.

His most recent role at Parsons focused on identifying growth opportunities in the defense and intelligence markets. He previously served as senior VP of growth at Epsilon Systems Solutions and client relationship executive for Deloitte’s government and public sector business.

The executive consulting business founder also worked as audit chair at Space Micro and board chairman at KinetX Aerospace.

Earlier in his career, he held data system technician and project manager roles within the U.S. Navy.