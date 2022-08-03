in Executive Moves, News

Former Salient CRGT CEO Tom Ferrando Appointed PMCG Executive Board Chair

Former Salient CRGT CEO Tom Ferrando Appointed PMCG Executive Board Chair - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tom Ferrando, formerly CEO of Salient CRGT, has been appointed to serve as executive chairman of PM Consulting Group’s board of directors.

Ferrando, who brings to his new role more than three decades of experience in the government contracting industry, will guide PMCG in expanding service offerings for federal government clients, the Towson, Maryland-headquartered company said Tuesday.

He worked as CEO of Salient CRGT until August 2021, when the software company was acquired by GovernmentCIO.

Ferrando concurrently serves on the board of directors for GovCIO and CherryRoad Technologies and on the advisory board of Nakupuna Companies and Seton Hall University’s Buccino Center Leadership Council.

PMCG is a multinational company that offers operations and project management support services to federal and state government customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconPM Consulting GroupSalient CRGTTom Ferrando

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Lockheed to Demo Space-Based Joint All-Domain Operations With SAJE Testbed; Stacy Kubicek Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed to Demo Space-Based Joint All-Domain Operations With SAJE Testbed; Stacy Kubicek Quoted
GRSi Receives NIH IT Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GRSi Receives NIH IT Support Contract