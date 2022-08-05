GDIT Awarded $65M Contract to Support CMS Cloud Migration Efforts; Kamal Narang Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 5, 2022 — General Dynamics’ information technology business has secured a potential five-year, $65 million contract for Agile development and transformation services in support of the Integrated Data Repository of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, GovCon Wire reported.

“CMS has made incredible progress as it moves its enterprise systems to the cloud. This is another step in improving the agency’s data accessibility and analysis capabilities,” said Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager for the federal health sector at General Dynamics Information Technology.

