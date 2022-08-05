in Press Releases

GDIT Awarded $65M Contract to Support CMS Cloud Migration Efforts; Kamal Narang Quoted

GDIT Awarded $65M Contract to Support CMS Cloud Migration Efforts; Kamal Narang Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 5, 2022 — General Dynamics’ information technology business has secured a potential five-year, $65 million contract for Agile development and transformation services in support of the Integrated Data Repository of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, GovCon Wire reported.

“CMS has made incredible progress as it moves its enterprise systems to the cloud. This is another step in improving the agency’s data accessibility and analysis capabilities,” said Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager for the federal health sector at General Dynamics Information Technology.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Press Releases

cloud migrationCMScontract awardGDITGovcongovconwireKamal Narangprnews

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Rocket Lab Announces Launch of 2nd National Security Mission for NRO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rocket Lab Announces Launch of 2nd National Security Mission for NRO