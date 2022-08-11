in News, Technology

General Atomics Awarded DOE Supercomputer Allocation for Fusion Simulation Project

General Atomics has won computational time on a pair of supercomputer machines through a Department of Energy-sponsored allocation program that will help the company perform fusion energy simulations.

The company said Wednesday its team of scientists will have access to two high-performance computing systems located at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California and the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in Tennessee.

As part of a project, the scientists aim to simulate fusion fuel turbulence with a gyrokinetic code developed by General Atomics and designed to work with graphics processing unit-based supercomputer architectures.

The effort involves an analysis of “H-mode pedestal transport,” which the company refers to the flow of energy and particles in fusion plasma operations.

General Atomics expects the simulation to help researchers design experiments for testing devices similar to the contractor-operated tokamak at DOE’s DIII-D National Fusion Facility.

DOE allocated the compute time on Summit and Perlmutter under its Advanced Scientific Computing Research Leadership Computing Challenge.

The company will work with the San Diego Supercomputer Center at University of California, San Diego, in the simulation project.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector.

