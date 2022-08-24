GitLab Survey Finds Public Sector Lags Behind Industry in Software Delivery; Bob Stevens Quoted

A GitLab survey has found that decision-makers considered security a key factor when selecting a DevOps platform and that rapid DevOps adoption in 2021 led to faster delivery of software, improved developer productivity and better code quality.

GitLab said Tuesday it polled 5,001 software professionals across the world in May and found that nearly 60 percent of government respondents reported the same rate or slower software delivery than the previous year.

“It’s encouraging to see that half of American government respondents have adopted a DevSecOps platform, but there’s still a ways to go for the public sector to catch up with its private sector counterpart in terms of software release speed and innovation,” said Bob Stevens, vice president of public sector at GitLab.

“Government agencies must invest in tools that enable rapid software delivery to meet the needs of service members and citizens or risk stagnation and even attacks,” Stevens added.

The survey also showed that nearly 75 percent of respondents have implemented or intend to adopt a DevOps platform to meet industry’s increasing expectations over compliance, security, faster software delivery and toolchain consolidation.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they want to consolidate their toolchains in response to monitoring challenges and development delays, according to the report.